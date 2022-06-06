Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

TTWO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,376. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.27.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

