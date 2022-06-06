Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 5,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 231,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,758,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

