Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tenaya Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -50.18% -33.45% Tenaya Therapeutics Competitors -4,584.55% -65.61% -30.21%

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -$72.72 million -0.43 Tenaya Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.23

Tenaya Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics Competitors 1688 5811 11440 210 2.53

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 442.17%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.01%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM). It is also developing TN-401, an AAV-based gene therapy that addresses genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (gARVC) caused by plakophilin 2 (PKP2) gene mutations; an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame (DWORF) gene in the heart for DCM; and Reprogramming program, an AAV-based approach for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

