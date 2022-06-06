Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $72.50 billion and approximately $47.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.01566855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00383412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,660 coins and its circulating supply is 72,543,449,553 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.