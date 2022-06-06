The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 186.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

