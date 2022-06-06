The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $170.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

