The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.67. 11,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.33 and its 200-day moving average is $349.57. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,621 shares of company stock worth $17,596,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.