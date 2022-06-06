The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $38.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

