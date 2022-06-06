The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $38.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.
CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
