The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 679.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,709. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

