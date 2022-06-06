The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.23. 72,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.