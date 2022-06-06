The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 4.8% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Progressive worth $119,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.12. 8,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

