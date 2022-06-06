The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

