The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.23 Million

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $292.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $277.20 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 384,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,692. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 131,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

