The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.29 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 77,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valens by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

