Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$90.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.20.
Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $63.50.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
