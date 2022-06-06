Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.96. 9,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,159. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

