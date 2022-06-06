Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $23.17. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 53,959 shares trading hands.
TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.