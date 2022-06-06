Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $23.17. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 53,959 shares trading hands.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

