Truist Financial Cuts STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $31.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.