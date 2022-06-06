Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 42,930 shares.The stock last traded at $49.96 and had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tucows in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tucows by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 168.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tucows by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tucows by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

