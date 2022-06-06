TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TUIFY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.13. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

