Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 859,882 shares.The stock last traded at $75.03 and had previously closed at $74.59.

Several research firms have commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

