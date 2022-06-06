Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Trimmed by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. 921,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,176,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

