UBS Group Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in PG&E by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.