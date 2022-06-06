UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 859.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,305 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $2,403,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 74.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $6,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

