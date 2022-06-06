Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.9% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

