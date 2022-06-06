UMA Market Capitalization Achieves $198.18 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00010086 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $198.18 million and $28.27 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.68 or 0.99956166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002005 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,497,956 coins and its circulating supply is 66,835,304 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.