UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.00.

UniFirst stock opened at $171.53 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $156.04 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.35.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 488.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

