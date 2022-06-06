United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.29. 45,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

