USDK (USDK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.74 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.51 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00902013 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00087441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00403221 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

