UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Up 11%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 9,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms have commented on USER. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

