Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 818,940 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

