Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.69% of Vail Resorts worth $91,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $259.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

