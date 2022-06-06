Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $261.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average is $239.16.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

