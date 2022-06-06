Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

VVV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $34.18. 36,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

