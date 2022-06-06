Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,655. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

