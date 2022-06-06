Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

