Velas Price Reaches $0.0626 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, Velas has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $144.28 million and $5.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001784 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.