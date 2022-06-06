Venus (XVS) Price Tops $4.75

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00015091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $57.76 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,406.62 or 0.99861238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030492 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

