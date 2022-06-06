Verso (VSO) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Verso (VSO) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $801,714.10 and $78,528.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.22 or 0.01564813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00384936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031141 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.