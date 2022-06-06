Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 5.1%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 85,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,057,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

