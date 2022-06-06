Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.31. Vertex shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.50, a PEG ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 221,623 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

