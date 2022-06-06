Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 4.1%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.86. 31,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,497,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of -0.58.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

