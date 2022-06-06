VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.99 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $40.99 million and $45,761.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.01572924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030956 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,702,161 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

