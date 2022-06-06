VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $32.45. 56,874,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,916,026. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.