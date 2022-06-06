Vienna Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,255 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,255 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. Microsoft accounts for 7.4% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.70. 695,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,957,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.16. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

