Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 73,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,629,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 311,866 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after buying an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

