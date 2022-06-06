Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VIRX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933. 27.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $175,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

