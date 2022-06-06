Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,167,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32. The firm has a market cap of $407.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

