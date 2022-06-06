Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($290.32) to €280.00 ($301.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.