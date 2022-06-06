Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6,286.40

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $6,286.40 and approximately $879.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029977 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.